The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jordyn Daniel Marks, 24, of 82 Creekside Dr., Unit B in Newland, was charged on Nov. 30 with T-driving while impaired.
Charles Robert Townsend, 27, of 6855 Maple Tree Place in Collettsville, was charged on Nov. 30 with probation violation.
Richard Gordon Willis, 46, of 4630 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 1 with order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor assault on a female.
Derrick Clark Calloway, 34, of 537 Wyatt Dr. in Newland, was charged on Dec. 3 with driving while impaired.
Ricky Lee Adams, 39, of 4511 Tallent Rd. Lot #5 in Morganton, was charged on Dec. 4 with breaking and/or entering.
Maricela Lerma, 44, of 355 Dogwood Dr. in Bakersville, was charged on Dec. 4 with breaking or entering.
Shelby Lynn McKinney, 26, of 761 Old Beech Mountain in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 4 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alicianna Concha Sanchez, 18, of 4030 16th St. NE in Hickory, was charged on Dec. 4 with breaking and/or entering.
Evan Vaughn Trice, 33, of 1801 Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 4 with possession of stolen goods, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of breaking and/or entering, and two counts of larceny of a firearm.
Francis Joseph Sipala, 65, of 300 Mt. View Lane in Linville, was charged on Dec. 5 with sexual battery.
Denise Lorraine Stump, 50, of 2509 Branchwater Rd. in Pleasant Garden, was charged on Dec. 5 with misuse of 911 system and communicating threats.
Devarous Shafun Lageneo Parks, 34, of 520 Woodlawn Avenue in Charlotte, was charged on Dec. 6 with obtain controlled substance by fraud.
Sharon Rene White, 36, of 520 Woodlawn Avenue in Mount Holly, was charged on Dec. 6 with obtain controlled substance by fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.