The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office.All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
James Nimrod Brooks, 75, of 2605 Hwy. 184 in Banner Elk, was charged on July 5 with T-DWI.
Curtis Leigh Hitechew, 25, of 302 Cherry St. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on July 5 with expired registration tag and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Alexander Kevin Kraemer, 43, of 8305 Haveron St. in Waxhaw, was charged on July 6 with driving while impaired.
Morgan Taylor Johnson, 28, of 100 Windy Hollow in Newland, was charged on July 7 with domestic order protection order violation.
Richard Lawrence Olson III, 61, of 102 Maple Tree Dr. in Bristol, Tenn., was charged on July 8 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Thomas Spaulding, 50, of 23 S. Gevert in Charleston, SC, was charged on July 8 with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, injury to personal property, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and driving while impaired.
Jorge Luis Dominguez, 32, of 5200 NC 105 Apt. B-1 in Banner Elk, was charged on July 9 with driving while impaired.
Eric Ryan Potter, 37, of 100 Hawshaw Campground Lane in Crossnore, was charged on July 9 with misdemeanor stalking.
Thomas Cain Wise, 38, of 585 Little Squirrel Creek Rd. in Newland, was charged on July 9 with order for arrest for failure to appear for second degree trespass.
Lindsey Ann Putman, 36, of 126 Smith Branch Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on July 10 with failure to appear for speeding and failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
