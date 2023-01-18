The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Bobbie Jean Ledford, 43, of 2121 Blevins Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 9 with possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor probation violation.
Andrew McGee Porter, Jr., 54, of 272 Alton Palmer Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 9 with failure to appear for second degree trespass, failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while license revoked not impaired rev, misdemeanor expired registration card/tag, and misdemeanor probation violation.
Charles William Memsen, Jr., 49, of 3111 Silver Creek Road in Mill Springs, was charged on Jan. 10 with possession of stolen goods, resisting a public officer, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia (x2), attempted break or enter building, larceny after break/enter, cruelty to animals and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Randy Festus Norman, Jr., 41, of 1058 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 10 with failure to appear for traffick in methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, failure to appear for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, and failure to appear habitual felon.
James Reed Callahan, 35, of 168 Galax Loop in Minneapolis, was charged on Jan. 11 with failure to appear for simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.
Matthew Wayne Felts, 32, of 4404 N. US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on Jan. 11 with felony probation violation, felony uttering a forged instrument, and parole violation.
Timothy Keith Dellinger, 50, of 2659 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 13 with probation violation.
Aaron Robert Ray, 34, of 7811 US Hwy. 19E in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 13 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Nathan Aamon Webb, 28, of 251 Ash St. in Newland, was charged on Jan. 13 with second degree trespass.
Taylor D. Roberts, 26, of 5645 Bell Ave. in Winston-Salem, was charged on Jan. 14 with assault causing physical injury to a detention employee.
Aaron Michael Collier, 34, of 287 Ferncliff Dr. in Newland, was charged on Jan. 15 with failure to appear for HI felony probation violation and misdemeanor simple assault.
Robert Jeffrey Jelinske, 31, of 336 Far View in Newland, was charged on Jan. 15 with misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation.
