The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Craigan Stan Wildcatt, 39, of 540 Moody Reed Road in Cherokee, was charged on Dec. 14 with failure to appear for larceny from the person and failure to appear for obtaining property by false pretense.
Robert Dolan Foster, 21, of 81 Winfield Rd. in Greenville, S.C., was charged on Dec. 18 with driving while impaired.
Damon Ray Smith, 57, of 30 Oak St. in Linville, was charged on Dec. 20 with driving while impaired.
