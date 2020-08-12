The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Troy Christopher Boane, 49, of 499 Reuben Wooten Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 3 with assault on a female.
Teresa L. Oaks, 49, of 146 Oaks Valley Rd. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Aug. 3 with second degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and larceny of motor vehicle.
Timothy Harold Price, 54, of 111 Pisgah Drive in Canton, was charged on Aug. 4 with failure to appear for driving with license revoked not impaired rev, failure to appear for canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag, and failure to appear for defrauding an innkeeper.
Dana Heather Baber-Street, 50, of 154 Villa Casa Avenue in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 6 with resisting a public officer and driving while impaired.
Timothy Keith Dellinger, 48, of 2659 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 6 with assault on a female and failure to appear for felony possession of methamphetamine.
Daniel Marcus Gregory, 26, of 181 Haggie Hollow in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 8 with driving while impaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.