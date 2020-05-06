The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Joshua Derek Barnett, 32, of 138 Rocky Ln. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on April 28 with driving while impaired.
Brandon Marvin Cook, 34, of 272 Valle Vista Dr. in Banner Elk, was charged on May 3 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tommie Leigh-Ann Loveless, 23, of 103 Mid Holiday Lane in Beech Mountain, was charged on May 3 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather Miller, 43, of 272 Valle Vista Dr. in Banner Elk, was charged on May 3 with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
