The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office.All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Travis Wayne Carpenter, 35, of 200 Summer Haven St. in Newland, was charged on June 21 with parole violation.
Traci Renee Haney, 46, of 1805 Sugar Mt. Rd. No. 1 in Newland, was charged on June 21 with parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana.
John J. Good, 54, of 13735 W. Rovey Ave., in Ariz., was charged on June 22 with driving while impaired.
Morgan Edgar Huffman, 34, of 71 Webb Hollow Lane in Newland, was charged on June 23 with second degree trespass, shoplifting/concealment of goods, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Robert Charles Johnson, 48, of 219 Mollies Branch Road in Newland, was charged on June 23 with misdemeanor larceny.
Derek Lynn Stice, 39, of 401 West Tate Road in Marion, was charged on June 23 with larceny of motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, and break/enter of a motor vehicle.
Bryan Alexander Crowder, 39, of 360 Bent Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged on June 24 with injury to personal property, assault by strangulation, and HI felony probation violation.
Melissa Beth Mead, 41, of 110 Trim Branch Road in Newland, was charged on June 24 with resisting a public officer.
Anthony Grant Hunt, 61, of 2687 S. Robeson Road in Rowland, was charged on June 26 with driving while impaired.
Facondo Hernandez Sevilla, 26, of 5170 NC in Banner Elk, was charged on June 26 with T-driving while impaired.
