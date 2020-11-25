The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Hunter Davis Harmon, 21, of 211 Perry Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 17 with injury to real property.
Charlene Diana Adams, 38, of 1964 S. Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on Nov. 18 with warrant for arrest for breaking and or entering (three counts), warrant for arrest for attempted larceny, warrant for arrest for larceny after break enter (two counts), and warrant for arrest for larceny of motor vehicle.
Andrew Jonathon Popp, 27, of 101 Hornbeam Rd. in Beech Mountain, was charged on Nov. 18 with driving while impaired.
Christopher Andre Hogue, 30, of 5686 Old US Hwy. 421 in Hickory, was charged on Nov. 20 with maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Anthony Malone Lewis, 44, of 124 McNabb Ln. in Boone, was charged on Nov. 21 with failure to appear for reckless driving wanton disregard, failure to appear for misdemeanor death by vehicle, and resisting a public officer.
Betty Thompson Webb, 54, of 4076B Three Mile Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged on Nov. 21 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
