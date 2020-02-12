The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
William Thomas Barlow, 48, of 1831 Hampton Creek Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Feb. 3 with extradition/fugitive other state.
Kevin A. Foster, 39, of 1438 Linville Falls Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Feb. 3 with driving while impaired.
Jeffrey Rob Pipkin, 58, of 919 Levitt Parkway in Rockledge, Fla., was charged on Feb. 3 with second degree trespass and assault on a female.
Agustin Balazar Cortez, 31, of 108 Estatoe Acres Way in Spruce Pine, was charged on Feb. 4 with injury to real property, possession of stolen goods, and misdemeanor unlawful acts penalties enforcement.
Melissa Beth Meade, 38, of 110 Trim Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 4 with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.
Luke Trivette, 28, of 7571 Old Beech Mtn. Road in Elk Park, was charged on Feb. 4 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Douglas Jose Guevara, 27, of 900 Riggins Rd. in Tallahassee, Fla, was charged on Feb. 5 with driving while impaired.
Melissa Hicks, 56, of Old 19E Davis St/140 Hopson St. in Elk Park, was charged on Feb. 5 with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation.
John Christopher Stout, 51, of 135 Sweetwater Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 5 with order for arrest for failure to appear.
Charles Roger Tucker Jr., 36, of 2192 Goose Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 7 with simple assault.
