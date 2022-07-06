The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Danielle Calamai, 39, of 60 Dean Lane in Newland, was charged on June 27 with order for arrest for failure to appear for felony possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, and order for arrest for failure to appear for felony probational violation.
Trenton Raymond Crowder, 24, of Newland, was charged on June 27 with order for arrest for oth felony larceny.
Dwight Douglas Higgins, 37, of 2000 Stamey Branch in Crossnore, was charged on June 27 with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dillon Nathaniel Carpenter, 24, of 1012 Isaac Branch Rd. in Newland, was charged on June 30 with felony possession/receiving stole property/cert/fel, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to appear or T-operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to appear for driving/allowing motor vehicle to be driven with no registration, and failure to appear for T-no operator’s license.
Rhiannon Faye Cutshaw, 35, of 245 Barney Road in Newland, was charged on June 30 with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny.
Billy Keith Higgins, 28, of 98 KC Lane Drive in Nebo, was charged on June 30 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Christopher John Huskins, 23, of 147 Mockingbird Lane in Nebo, was charged on June 30 with failure to appear for traffic violation.
Samuel Brett Beaty, 38, of 648 Love Hollow Road in Vilas, was charged on July 1 with driving while impaired.
Jeremy Howard Huffman, 34, of 65 Pershing Street in Newland, was charged on July 1 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and order for arrest for child support.
Brandon Scott Lowe, 26, of 1210 West Ridge Road in Salisbury, was charged on July 1 with failure to appear for driving while impaired and M-bond hearing.
William Charles Brabham, 40, of 1610 Sweetbriar St. in Florence, SC, was charged on July 2 with misdemeanor cyberstalking.
Tyler Scott, Lampoltshamer, 34, of 4700 Maritsa in Missoula, Mont., was charged on July 2 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
William Davis McKinney, 43, of 793 Trice Fork Mtn. Road in Newland, was charged on July 2 with order for arrest for failure to appear RO driving while license revoked not impaired, order for arrest for failure to appear for RO possession/display of altered/fictitious/revoked driver’s license, and order for arrest for failure to appear for RO failure to wear seat belt driver.
Shelby Lynn McKinney, 28, of 761 Old Beech Mountain in Elk Park, was charged on July 3 with failure to appear for misdemeanor simple assault.
Eric Nathaniel Stump, 39, of Alton Palmer Road in Elk Park, was charged on July 3 with failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for T expired registration card/tag, failure to appear for I possession of open container consuming alcohol on passenger side, failure to appear for RO felony possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises, and failure to appear CS CTN misdemeanor communicating threats.
