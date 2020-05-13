The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Morgan Davis Hale, 25, of 129 Wintergreen Way in Banner Elk, was charged on May 4 with driving while impaired.
Brandon Lee Melton, 40, of 130 Nebo School Road in Nebo, was charged on May 5 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Jonathan Robert Potter, 27, of 1284 Ritter Town Road in Hampton, Tenn., was charged on May 6 with felony hit/run causing serious injury/death, T fictitious/altered title/ registration card/tag, no liability insurance, extradition of fugitive from other state, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dillon Bryant Young, 28, of 48 Alonzo Hughes Lane in Newland, was charged on May 9 with second degree trespass, reckless driving/wanton disregard, and resisting a public officer.
