Andrew Harrison Ford, 39, of 209 South 2nd Ave. in Maiden, was charged on Aug. 26 with driving while license revoked, possession/display of altered/fictitious/revoked driving license, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.
James Marvin McKinney, 30, of 4195 Old Linville Road in Marion, was charged on Aug. 26 with larceny.
Jorden Tanner Brewer, 21, of 355 Everett Clark Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 27 with assault by strangulation and assault on a female.
Kisha Nichole Cook, 34, of 729 Toe River Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 27 with parole violation and felony probation violation.
Brantley Winston McWhorter, 38, of 342 Tyneridge Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 27 with probation violation.
Richard Vaughn Cody, 49, of 1385 Elk River Road in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 28 with second degree kidnapping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor larceny.
Shannon Edward Kirkpatrick, 47, of 5708 Hwy. 19E in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 28 with second degree trespass.
Angela Christina Yelton, 50, of 336 Ellenboro Henrietta Rd. in Ellenboro, was charged on Aug. 28 with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tony Edward Buchanan Jr., 29, of 145 Franklintown Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Aug. 29 with obtaining property by false pretense.
Jimmy Ray Isaacs, 65, of 346 Pineknoll Road in Clemmons, was charged on Aug. 29 with second degree trespass.
Jessica Anitann Riddle, 19, of 1705 Bethel Road in Morganton, was charged on Aug. 29 with defraud drug/alcohol test 1st and two counts of probation violation.
Lloyd Douglas Lee Jr., 38, of 138 Henrietta St. Exd. in Ellenboro, was charged on Aug. 20 with felony probation violation out of county.
Joshua Hannon Rubin, 45, of 215 Timber Ridge Rd. in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 30 with insurance fraud, attempting to obtain property by false pretense and false report to police station.
Shawna Kim Rubin, 40, of 215 Timber Ridge Rd. in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 30 with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.
Timothy Scott Russom, 39, of 127 Linkside Lane in Sugar Mountain, was charged on Aug. 31 with driving while impaired.
Eric Nathaniel Stump, 36, of Alton Palmer Road in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 31 with communicating threats.
Norman Wayne Carpenter, 54, of 170 Little Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 1 with possession of methamphetamine.
Luke Trivette, 28, of 7571 Old Beech Mtn. Road in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 1 with misuse of 911 system and false report to police station.
