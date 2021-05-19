The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Brian John Bolduc, 53, of 1510 Old Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on May 11 with assault on a female.
Michael Shawn Hartley, 47, of 9654 South US Hwy. 19E in Spruce Pine, was charged on May 11 with possession of methamphetamine.
Ellen Nicole Lewis, 24, of 99 Medie Lewis Road in Newland, was charged on May 11 with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adam Scott Vance, 27, of 194 Jay Vance Lane in Newland, was charged on May 11 with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.
Frederick Matthew Grindstaff, 38, of 4497 Old Toe River Road in Newland, was charged on May 12 with child support.
Jonathan Glenn Hinton, 23, of 5631 Banner Elk Hwy. in Elk Park, was charged on May 15 with driving while impaired.
Crystal Kay Jones, 45, of 7275 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on May 15 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Taylor Kennedy, 28, of 378 Skyleaf Dr. Apt. A2 in Banner Elk, was charged on May 16 with driving while impaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.