The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Patrick Ryan Holmes, 32, of 160 Blue Grass Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 7 with failure the appear for simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Jake Michael Ollis, 34, of 141 East Market Street in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 7 with break or enter a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Leona Kay Farley, 49, of 31 Mountain Ridge Rd. in Newland, was charged on Dec. 8 with failure to appear for felony possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises, possession with intent to manufacture/sell deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.
Vesta Suzanne Burnett, 53, of 97 Man Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 9 with simple assault.
Robert Aaron Wise, 28, of 2199 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 10 with order for arrest for PV felony probation violation out of county.
Virginia Rose Brown, 33, of 3365 Elk River Road in Elk Park, was charged on dec. 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samuel Scott Foster, 50, of 95 Becka Lane in Newland, was charged on Dec. 11 with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny.
Timothy Paul Poteat, 60, of 1401 Crackers Neck Road in Mountain City, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 11 with operating a vehicle with no insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.