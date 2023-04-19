The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jamie Robert Buchanan, 34, of 70 Jordan Lane in Green Valley, was charged on April 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Knisley, 70, of 632 Turbyfield Road in Newland, was charged on April 12 with assault on a female.
Hannah Gabrielle Smith, 20, of 112 Nelson Road in Newland, was charged on April 13 with simple assault.
Bobbie Jean Ledford, 43, of 1403 US 19E in Newland, was charged on April 13 with possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.
Richard Gordon Willis, 49, of 4630 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on April 13 with bond revoked hold until after court.
Andrew James Hughes, 27, of 865 Pritchard Road in Newland, was charged on April 14 with simple assault and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Brown Edward Ingram, 40 of 687 Maple Vista in Newland, was charged on April 14 with trafficking in opium or heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine.
Heather A. Watson, 33, of 9077 Rose Hollar in Newland, was charged on April 14 with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, expired registration card/tag, reckless driving with wanton disregard, expired/no inspection, driving left of center and exceeding posted speed.
Robert Charles Johnson, 48, of 219 Mollies Branch Road in Newland, was charged on April 15 with misdemeanor driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.