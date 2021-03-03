The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Michael Wayne Brown, 35, 1204 Mt. Pleasant Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 22 with felony probation violation.
Daniel James Feldpausch, 31, of 710 Smiths Ridge Private Rd. in Butler, Tenn., was charged on Feb. 22 with driving while impaired.
Thomas William Moody, 30, of 1588 Pigeon Roost Rd. in Banner Elk, was charged on Feb. 22 with felony probation violation.
Daniel Harold Pritchard, 32, of 929 Elk River Rd. in Elk Park, was charged on Feb. 22 with breaking or entering.
Lloyd Robert Hornbuckle, 54, of 6210 US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on Feb. 23 with assault on a female and communicating threats.
Millicent Victori Pavlovich, 48, of 34 Pepper Place Ln. in Banner Elk, was charged on Feb. 23 with extradition/fugitive other state.
Zachary Dwayne Webb, 32, of 15 Westview Dr. in Marion, was charged on Feb. 23 with possession of methamphetamine.
Adam Richard Brady, 37, of 761 Alton Palmer Rd. in Elk Park, was charged on Feb. 25 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Gystaro Gil Herrera, 23, of 74 Matthew Lane in Elk Park, was charged on Feb. 25 with driving while license revoked, failure to stop for stopped bus, and driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Carla Jolene Carpenter, 46, of 1012 Isaacs Branch Rd. in Newland, was charged on Feb. 26 with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony conditional discharge.
Alan Hoffsten, 45, of 1512 Edgeford Rd. in Leland, was charged on Feb. 26 with driving while impaired.
Brandon Dion Johnson, 44, of 111 Country Towne Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged on Feb. 27 with second degree trespass and attempted breaking or entering, and driving while license revoked not impaired.
Margus Gage Lovelady, 18, of 1763 Todd Dr. in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Feb. 28 with identity theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.