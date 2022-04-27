The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ashley N. Tolley, 29, of 105 Rocky Ln. Lot 4 in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on April 18 with warrant for arrest for felony possession of stolen motor vehicle.
Elizabeth Lynnette Buchanan, 29, of 200 Summer Haven Street in Newland, was charged on April 19 with parole violation.
Sharon Denise Daniels, 47, of 580 Roaring Creek in Newland, was charged on April 19 with misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Eddie Arthur Jones, 55, of 308 Parker Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on April 20 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Malik Lamont McConnell, 23, of Chattanooga, Tenn., was charged on April 20 with shoplifting/concealment of goods.
Quincy Lamont Digsby, 21, of 7298 Rose Terrace Ct. in Charlotte, was charged on April 21 with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny.
Justin Micheal Wilson, 36, of 122 Scenic Drive in Mooresville, Okla., was charged on April 21 with felony malicious conduct by prisoner.
Zachary James Lucas, 27, of 209 Lutz Dr. in Dallas, was charged on April 22 with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Caroline Arleen Wells, 37, of 446 W. Mitchell Street in Newland, was charged on April 23 with misdemeanor simple assault.
Aurelio Guadulupe, 23, of 00 Old Vale Rd. Trailer #12 in Newland, was charged on April 24 with T-driving while impaired.
Ian Wade Hurt, 39, of 1517 Humback Mnt. Road in Newland, was charged on April 24 with misdemeanor child abuse.
Melissa Beth Mead, 41, of 110 Trim Branch Road in Newland, was charged on April 24 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of open container.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.