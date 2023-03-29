The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Chasity Danielle Clark, 40, of 951 Alford Woodie Lane in Newland, was charged on March 21 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance.
Morgan Edgar Huffman, 35, of 71 Webb Hollow Lane in Newland, was charged on March 21 with shoplifting/concealment of goods, second degree trespass and order for arrest for shoplifting/concealment of goods.
Anna Marie Hughes, 41, of 1812 Roaring Creek Road in Newland, was charged on March 21 with misdemeanor larceny.
Claudio Maximilano Machado-Viera, 41, of 1707 N. Tryor St. in Charlotte, was charged on March 21 with injury to personal property and order for arrest for assault on a female.
Dylan Scott Shores, 30, of homeless in Denton, was charged on March 21 with order for arrest for malicious conduct by prisoner.
Opal Lynn Straley, 28, of homeless in Hickory, was charged on March 21 with misdemeanor simple assault.
Timothy Keith Dellinger, 50, of 687 Isaacs Branch Road in Newland, was charged on March 22 with probation violation and order for arrest for misdemeanor probation violation.
Kenneth Daren Norris, 41, of 1179 Hwy. 321 in Sugar Grove, was charged on March 23 with probation violation.
Melissa Howell Chaffin, 48, of 137 Mount Elbert in Ridgeway, Va., was charged on March 24 with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Wyatt Lane Clark, 25, of 49 Ray Smith Lane in Newland, was charged on March 24 with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked not impaired rev, reckless driving-wanton disregard, and speeding.
Summer Denise Harmon-Neely, 42, of 170 John Cornett in Vilas, was charged on March 24 with bond revoked.
Bonnie Jean King, 45, of 101 Riverside Dr. in North Wilkesboro, was charged on March 24 with non support.
Trapper Allen McGuire, 36, 7399 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 24 with assault on a female.
Jennifer Tester Miller, 43, of 1090 Odes Wilson Rd. in Zionville, was charged with resisting a public officer and intoxicated and disruptive.
Melanie Dawn Wilson, 37, of 4019 US Hwy. 421 in Vilas, was charged on March 24 with traffick in methamphetamine (x2).
John Tyler Norman, 35, of 158 Iceplant Street in Elk Park, was charged on March 26 with order for arrest for possession of methamphetamine.
