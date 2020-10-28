The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jason Adam Teague, 20, of 38 Salsbury Road in Boone, was charged on Oct. 19 with failure to appear for larceny and misdemeanor probation violation.
Daniel Lee Ingram, 32, of 2976 Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Oct. 21 with domestic criminal trespass, injury to personal property and domestic violence protection order violation.
Cynthia Striegel Pankau, 63, of 102 Whispering Pines Loop in Newland, was charged on Oct. 21 with simple assault.
Brian Keith Potter, 43, of 185 Walnut Mountain Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 21 with no operator’s license, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle to be driven with no registration, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, failure to appear for no operator’s license, and failure to appear for no liability insurance.
William Ray Justice, 62, of 1149 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 22 with failure to appear for T-driving/allowing a motor vehicle to be driven with no registration and failure to appear for T-fail to apply for new title.
Samuel Joe Roberson, Jr., 41, of 488 Beech Street in Newland, was charged on Oct. 22 with misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation and resisting a public officer.
Brian Eugene Mishak, 42, of 2816 Watauga Road in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 23 with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving while impaired, and extradition of fugitive other state.
Dubon Ramirez, 36, of Newland, was charged on Oct. 25 with simple assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.