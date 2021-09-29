The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
James Alphonse Dulac, 56, of 144 Taylor Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 20 with manufacture of marijuana, four counts of second degree exploitation of minor, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.
Jada Brooke Coffey, 18, of 166 Old Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 21 with probation violation.
Benny Lee Phillips, 42, of 563 Hoot Owl Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Sept. 21 with failure to appear for speeding, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev (two counts), failure to appear for reckless driving to endanger, failure to appear for expired registration card/tag, driving while license revoked not impaired rev and failure to pay child support.
Demi Celeste Hicks, 24, of 6210 N. US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on Sept. 22 with failure to appear F-HI felony probation violation, and failure to appear for second degree trespass.
Robert Alan McKinney, 52, of 259 Wes Jones Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 22 with failure to appear for no operator’s license, failure to appear for T-failure to comply with license restrictions, and failure to appear for driving left of center.
Scott Ray Love, 50, of 61 Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Sept. 23 with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while impaired, and was charged on Sept. 26 with failure to appear for driving while impaired and failure to appear for driving while license revoked.
Bailey Wayne Autry, 21, of 61 Snow Bird Lane in Newland, was charged on Sept. 24 with felony probation violation.
Anna Marie Hughes, 39, of 1812 Roaring Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 24 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Charles Johnson, 47, of 219 Mollies Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 24 with failure to appear for larceny of property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Lee Blair, 21, of 296 Gilliam Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 25 with driving while impaired.
Mark Belongia, 48, of 235 Old Vale Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 26 with assault on a female.
Caroline Arleen Wells, 36, of 446 W. Mitchell St. in Newland, was charged on Sept. 26 with communicating threats.
