The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Erik Jonathan Arney, 33, of 3900 N US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on Nov. 4, with misdemeanor child abuse.
Devin Lynn Oakes, 22, of 131 Oakes Valley Rd. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 4 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Skyler Dean Tucker, 19, of 150 Trice Lane in Newland, was charged in Nov. 4 with communicating threats.
Darrell Lee Callahan, 55, of 253 Elk Park School Road in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 5 with murder.
Shannon Elaine Kirkpatrick, 38, of 2099 Spanish Oak Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 5 with simple assault.
Brantley Winston McWhorter, 38, of 342 Tyneridge Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 5 with domestic violence protection order violation.
Joseph Francis Tupay III, 40, of 5439 Mount Olive Church Rd. in Morganton, was charged on Nov. 5 with possession of methamphetamine.
Travis Wayne Carpenter, 33, of 46 Little Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Judith Lynn Dillashaw, 28, of 1688 Banner Elk Hwy. in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 6 with possession of firearm by felon and four counts of felony probation violation.
Warren Douglas Jackson, 56, of 193 Jackson Lane in Plumtree, was charged on Nov. 6 with possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Daniel Webb Knapper, 39, of 136 Clarks Creek Road in Montezuma, was charged on Nov. 6 with assault on a female 48-hour hold.
Albert Knisley, 66, of 632 Turbyfill Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 6 with domestic violence protection order violation.
Dexter Allen Whisnant, 37, of 81 Elk Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 6 with extradition/fugitive other state.
Evan Vaughn Trice, 32, of 1801 Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 7 with failure to appear for reckless driving to endanger, failure to appear for expired registration card/tag and failure to appear for expired/no inspection.
Joseph Theron Turner, 50, of 812 West St No. 4 in Winston-Salem, was charged on Nov. 7 with resisting a public officer (two counts), T-driving while license revoked impaired rev, T-expired registration card/tag, T-flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle.
Jeremy Lee Bingham, 24, of 851 Curry Lane in Hendersonville, was charged on Nov. 8 with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Carrie Lynn Kuykendall, 41, of 440 Old Montezuma in Newland, was charged on Nov. 8 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.
Jody Keith Teague, 40, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 8 with assault on a female.
Charles Allen Hobson, 53, of 6775 Hwy. 183 in Jonas Ridge, was charged on Nov. 9 with driving while impaired.
Jonathan Lewis Hogue, 41, of 17740 Pawleys Plantation in Charlotte, was charged on Nov. 9 with driving while impaired.
Ann Gardner Miles, 41, of 11015 Arthur Auten Road in Huntersville, was charged on Nov. 9 with driving while impaired.
Timothy Joseph Maher, 57, of 321 Temple Spring Lane in Newland, was charged on Nov. 10 with driving while impaired.
Mark Anthony Rivera, 22, of 127 Charles Low Ln. in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 10 with assault on a female and injury to personal property.
