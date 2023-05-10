The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Joe Allen Hughes, 40, of 1200 Powdermill Creek Road in Newland, was charged on May 1 with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Michael Lynn Peterson, 39, of 1901 N. Sunflower Lane in Watauga, Tenn., was charged on May 3 with possession of methamphetamine and extradition/fugitive other state.
Megan Leah Dear, 30, of homeless in Newland, was charged on May 4 with simple assault and communicating threats.
Shannon Edward Kirkpatrick, 50, of Art Hartshaw Dr. Apt. 9 in Greeneville, Tenn., was charged on May 4 with misdemeanor probation violation.
Jarrod Eldridge Banner, 44, of 190 Seminole Street in Newland, was charged on May 5 with misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and second degree trespass.
Jorge Luis Dominguez, 32, of 5200 NC 105 Apt. B-1 in Banner Elk, was charged on May 5 with driving while license revoked impaired rev and possession of open cnbt consumption of alcohol in passenger area.
John Tyler Norman, 35, of 158 Ice Plant Street in Elk Park, was charged on May 7 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
