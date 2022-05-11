The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office.All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dillon Bryant Young, 30, of 1812 Roaring Creek Road in Newland, was charged on May 2 with first degree arson, assault on a female and felony probation violation.
James Robert Bowers, 54, of 536 Teaberry Rd. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on May 3 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany Michelle Crowder, 29, of 8 Deer Park Loop in Spruce Pine, was charged on May 3 with felony larceny by employee, felony possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor tattooing reglated, driving while license revoked not impaired rev, and possession/display of altered/fictitious/revoked driver’s license speeding.
Trenton Raymond Crowder, 24, of Homeless in Newland, was charged on May 3 with felony larceny.
Timothy Keith Dellinger, 50, of 2659 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on May 3 with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Tara Lynn Edwards, 27, of 3474 Possum Trot Road in Burnsville, was charged on May 3 with felony first degree larceny.
Jessica Anitann Riddle, 32, of 630 Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on May 3 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Logan Edward Winegar, 31, of 205 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on May 3 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Dillon Glen Dye, 29, of 79 Summer Downs in Bakersville, was charged on May 6 with possession of methamphetamine.
Christa Elizabeth Daniels, 30, of 989 Vale Road in Newland, was charged on May 7 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Howard Huffman, 34, of 65 Pershing Street in Newland, was charged on May 7 with failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia 2, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mickey Alemu Tiruneh, 40, of Falls Church, Va., was charged on May 7 with driving while impaired.
John Tyler Norman, 34, of 158 Ice Plant Road in Elk Park, was charged on May 8 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.