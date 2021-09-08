The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Michael William Blackwell, 40, of 715 Trotter Street in Thomasville, was charged on Aug. 30 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Ally Louise Sackman, 23, of 162 Crest Dr. Apt. A in Boone, was charged on Aug. 30 with failure to appear for T-driving while license revoked impaired rev.
Allen Tommy Woody, 48, of 552 Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Aug. 30 with failure to appear for threatening phone call and failure to appear for cyberstalking.
Colby James Flynn, 26, of 547 Walt Clark Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 31 with felony breaking and entering, failure to appear for misdemeanor injury to personal property and failure to appear for misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
Damian Sebastian Fuller, 18, of 7482 Alford Ridge Rd. in Jonas Ridge, was charged on Aug. 31 with felonious restraint.
Zebulon James Griffith, 40, of 2630 Hwy. 19E North in Minneapolis, was charged on Sept. 1 with fraud-free text.
Jason Michael Rivers, 41, of 64 High South Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 1 with assault by strangulation.
Jennifer Marie Webb, 34, of 42 Webb Hollow in Newland, was charged on Sept. 1 with order for arrest for failure to appear for CSCTN and T driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Taylor Nicole Calloway, 20, of 131 A Martin Lane in Boone, was charged on Sept. 2 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., possession of marijuana paraphernalia, no operator’s license, reckless driving with wanton disregard, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, and was charged on Sept. 3 with injury to personal property.
Michael Joseph Dentremont, 33, of 130 Jay Circle in Moore, S.C., was charged on Sept. 2 with communicating threats and two counts of assault/physical injury to law enforcement/probation officer.
Natasha Lynn Griffith, 39, of 444 Chestnut Dale Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 2 with driving with license revoked not impaired rev.
Joyce Arnett, 74, of 110 Oak Moore Dr. in Linville, was charged on Sept. 3 with communicating threats.
Joshua Nolan Brewer, 38, of 1348 Wes Brewer Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 3 with injury to personal property and resisting a public officer.
Shannon Edward Kirkpatrick, 49, of 5708 Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on Sept. 3 with failure to appear for failure to heed light or siren and failure to appear for failure to yield to a stop sign/flashing red light.
Jonathan Randall Brown, 39, of 615 Eskona St. in Newland, was charged on Sept. 4 with warrant for arrest for misdemeanor assault on a female.
Michael Eugene Campbell, 43, of 8217 Midas Lane in Locust, was charged on Sept. 5 with two counts of simple assault.
Caleb Riley Cornett, 20, of 2315 Chesterfield Dr. in Maryville, Tenn., was charged on Sept. 5 with driving while impaired.
Eric Dean Ridenour, 49, of 5500 Colony Rd. in Charlotte, was charged on Sept. 5 with driving while impaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.