The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Justin Lynn I Eads, 36, of 44 Brittany Lane in Collettsville, was charged on Nov. 1 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Frederick Matthew Grindstaff, 39, of 4497 Old Toe River Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 1 with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear for felony probation violation.
Douglas Wayne Barnett, 59, of 309 Sugar Hollow Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 2 with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Robert Bowers, 53, of 536 Teaberry Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryan George Coleman, 46, of 196 Boyden Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 2 with driving while impaired, felony break or enter a motor vehicle and felony larceny after break/enter.
Jarrod Eldridge Banner, 43, of 190 Seminole Street in Newland, was charged on Nov. 3 with possessing/selling of non-tax paid alcohol beverage.
Shane Ollis, 66, of 8007 Linville Falls Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Nov. 3 with domestic violence protection order violation.
Andrea Faith Lewis, 34, of 90 Lady Slipper Loop in Newland, was charged on Nov. 4 with two counts of simple assault.
Jack Edward Norman, 80, of 154 Sunset Circle in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 4 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Naji Tymer Woods, 18, of 1509 E. Fairview Dr. in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 4 with identity theft.
Danielle Calamai, 38, of 60 Dean Lane in Newland, was charged on Nov. 5 with misdemeanor larceny, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen vehicle and larceny of motor vehicle.
Sandra Greene, 53, of 188 Huntleigh Dr. in Franklin, was charged on Nov. 5 with impersonating law enforcement and carrying a concealed gun.
Luther Ryan Ollis, 37, of 1179 Edgar Tufts Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 5 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev, misdemeanor larceny, and possession of methamphetamine.
Jason Arthur Rose, 41, of 9030 Booger Holler Ave., in Newland, was charged on Nov. 5 with second degree trespass and injury to personal property.
Leslie Autumn Gurley, 31, of 70 Calloway Rd. Creek Ln. in Newland, was charged on Nov. 6 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy Scott Pate, 53, of 21 Pine Cluster Ln. in Pineola, was charged on Nov. 6 with order for arrest for failure to appear for T driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Daniel Harold Pritchard, 33, of 929 Elk RIver Road in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 6 with failure to appear for second degree trespass and two counts of failure to appear for breaking or entering.
Colby James Flynn, 26, of 547 Walt Clark Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 7 with order for arrest for failure to appear for RO probation violation, order for arrest for failure to appear for RO breaking and/or entering, order for arrest for failure to appear for felony larceny, order for arrest for failure to appear for breaking and/or entering, order for arrest for failure to appear for RO driving while license revoked not impaired, order for arrest for failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance, order for arrest for failure to appear for possessing/displaying altered/fictional/revoked driver’s license, and order for arrest for failure to appear for resisting a public officer.
Carlos Guillermo Matheu Perez, 46, of 916 East Concord St. in Morganton, was charged on Nov. 7 with driving while impaired.
