The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sylvia Crain, 39, of 2914 Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Sept. 13 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, failure to appear for misdemeanor, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and misdemeanor probation violation.
Rebecca Rose Lyall, 36, of 109 West Nail Street in Sparta, was charged on Sept. 13 with probation violation.
John Tyler Norman, 33, of 158 Iceplant Street in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 13 with failure to appear for impeding traffic, resisting a public officer, and possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises.
Michael Allen Taylor, 63, of Buck Mountain Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 13 with misdemeanor larceny.
Chase McCain Kirkpatrick, 20, of 1174 Brooks Shell Road in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 15 with failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of a malt beverage/unfortified wine by 19.
Antwain Lasalle McCallum, 46, of 913 Big Plumtree Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 15 with failure to appear for assault on a female.
Joesph Michael Messina, 29, of 154 Walnut Mountain Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Sept. 15 with felony larceny of ginseng, misdemeanor possession of wild ginseng, and misdemeanor taking ginseng.
Stacy Marie Hopson, 28, of 1588 Pigeon Roost Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 17 with child support.
Derick Tyler Jennings, 28, of 621 Old Mill Road in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 17 with larceny, wildlife-possession of wild ginseng, and wildlife-taking ginseng.
Robert James Johnson, 50, of 247 Bear Branch Road in Roan Mountain, was charged on Sept. 17 with failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation (x3).
Ashley Hopson Tolley, 29, of 1320 Draco Road in Lenoir, was charged on Sept. 17 with simple assault.
Christopher Ray Eggers, 30, of 1982 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 18 with driving while impaired.
