The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Edward Wayne Barnes, 39, of 585 Pritchard Road in Newland, was charged on March 8 with murder.
Mary Margaret Brown, 35, of 1631 Millers Gap Hwy. in Newland, was charged on March 8 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Thomas Harrison Andrew Ford, 40, of 1821 Alfred Hartley in Lenoir, was charged on March 8 with order for arrest for failure to appear for RO driving while license revoked not impaired rev and order for arrest for failure to appear for CS CTN driving while license revoked and motor vehicle with no registration.
Jacob Lloyd Fountain, 24, of 1229 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 8 with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny, resisting a public officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Nicholas William Buchanan, 22, of 659 White Oak Road in Burnsville, was charged on March 9 with warrant for arrest for three counts of felony statutory rape of child less than 15.
Gregory Shane Peterson, 20, of 884 Curtis Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 9 with driving while impaired, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and consumption of alcohol by 19/20 year old.
John Webb Powell, 50, of 66 Whistling Gap Rd. in Burnsville, was charged on March 9 with second degree forcible rape, first degree kidnapping and third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Cynthia Addison Durham, 51, of 81 Windy Hill Lane in Newland, was charged on March 10 with domestic violence protection order violation.
Courtney Nichole Carpenter, 38, of 70 Cecil Lane in Newland, was charged on March 12 with bond surrender (x2), failure to appear for felony probation violation and failure to appear for possession of firearm by a felon.
Kyle Avery Cox, 27, of 220 Tower Road in Newland, was charged on March 14 with driving while impaired.
Jovani Hernandez, 24, of 7151 Plough Drive in Charlotte, was charged on March 14 with driving while impaired.
Billy Keith Higgins, 27, of 98 KC Lane Drive in Nebo, was charged on March 14 with possession of methamphetamine.
Joey Drew Singleton, 57, of 57 Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on March 14 with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Laquesha Davanielle Smith, 26, of 86 Maple Street in Newland, was charged on March 14 with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Robert Charles Johnson, 46, of 219 Mollies Branch Road in Newland, was charged on March 15 with larceny.
