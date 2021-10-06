The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Chelsea Clark, 21, of 270 Mollys Branch Rd. in Newland, was charged on Sept. 27 with criminal contempt.
Thomas Dewey Taylor, 43, of 316 Snowshoe in Newland, was charged on Sept. 27 with possession of weapon of mass destruction and three counts of attempted first degree murder.
James Reed Callahan, 34, of 168 Galax Loop in Minneapolis, was charged on Oct. 1 with possession of firearm by felon and possession of stolen goods.
Heather Marie Mackey, 32, of 7215 Shiloh Unity Road in Lancaster, SC, was charged on Oct. 1 with criminal contempt.
Brandon Christopher Ray, 22, of 635 Cranberry St. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 3 with driving while impaired.
