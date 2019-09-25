The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jessica Bwibold, 35, of 527 Lower Tower Rd. in Newland, was charged on Sept. 16 with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.
Corey Lawrence Fisher, 39, of 150 Leonard Fisher Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged on Sept. 16 with possession of methamphetamine and charged on Sept. 19 with parole violation.
Randy Goins, 52, of 4545 Hickory Nut Gap Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 16 with child support.
Susan Carpenter Mayberry, 40, of 502 Whitaker Branch Rd. in Newland, was charged on Sept. 16 with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
Jonah James Shook, 20, of 286 Elk St. in Newland, was charged on Sept. 16 with assault on a female.
Elijah Brady Carpenter, 18, of 347 Farmer Ln. in Newland, was charged on Sept. 18 with misdemeanor larceny.
Judith Lynn Dillashaw, 28, of 1180 Hickory Nut Gap Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 19 with failure to appear for misdemeanor second degree trespass, failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, failure to appear for misdemeanor alter/remove NMV serial number, failure to appear for misdemeanor carry concealed, failure to appear for felony possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear felony possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Allen Jackson, 41, of 197 Jackson Lane in Plumtree, was charged on Sept. 19 with assault on a female, failure to appear for failure to wear seat belt-driver, and failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Jerry Eugene Potter, 48, of Rt. 3, Box 1160 in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Sept. 21 with driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Kerry Thomas Keith, 47, of 6222 Providence Ct. in Concord, was charged on Sept. 23 with failure to appear for misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
