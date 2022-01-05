The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Rhiannon Faye Cutshaw, 35, of 245 Barney Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 27 with misdemeanor child abuse, no operator’s license, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trenton Christopher Davis, 23, of 105 Raquet Club in Asheville, was charged on Dec. 27 with driving while impaired.
Kelly Starr Andrews, 33, of 2473 Roaring Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 28 with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor child abuse, and possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises.
Elizabeth Ann Burchfield, 55, of 533 Tea Berry Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 28 with order for arrest for failure to appear for driving while impaired, order for arrest for failure to appear for possession of open container/consuming alcohol in passenger area, order for arrest for failure to appear for unsealed wine/liquor in passenger area, and order for arrest for failure to appear for failure to maintain lane control.
Stewart Barret Samples, 46, of 138 Jeremiah Road in Lexington, SC, was charged on Dec. 28 with driving while impaired.
Gary Wayne Sullivan, 53, of 184 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 28 with possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and shoplifting/concealment of goods.
Jarrod Eldridge Banner, 43, of 190 Seminole St. in Newland, was charged on Dec. 29 with order for arrest for failure to appear for RO intoxicated and disruptive, order for arrest for failure to appear for RO littering not 15 lbs., order for arrest for failure to appear for RO disorderly conduct, order for arrest for failure to appear for RO possession/selling non-tax-paid alcoholic beverage, and probation violation.
Dakota Todd Burnette, 20, of 441 Green Street Loop in Marion, was charged on Dec. 29 with no operator’s license.
Lindsey Ann Putman, 35, of 126 Smith Branch Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 29 with order for arrest for failure to appear for DWI level 5, order for arrest for failure to appear for hearing on violation of uns. probation, order for arrest for failure to appear for CS CTN driving while license revoked not impaired rev, and order for arrest for failure to appear for failure to wear seat belt as a driver.
Nathan Trivette, 39, of 7370 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 29 with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer, simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Wade Odell Webb, 58, of 184 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 29 with failure to appear for second degree trespass.
Bradley Dewayne Hodges, 45, of 66 Old Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 30 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev (two counts).
Jennifer Marie Lewis, 35, of 42 Webb Hollow in Newland, was charged on Dec. 30 with second degree trespass and breaking or entering.
Dillon Nathaniel Carpenter, 23, of 1012 Isaac Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 31 with misdemeanor probation violation.
Stephen Grian Gragg, 41, of 446 W. Mitchell St. in Newland, was charged on Jan. 1 with injury to real property.
Holly Michelle Isaacs, 41, of 121 Sweetwater Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 1 with break or enter to terrorize or injure and simple assault.
Crystal Jones, 46, of 220 Claude Isaacs Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 1 with aggravated possession of a controlled substance.
Steven Ray Pruitt, 58, of 220 Claude Isaacs Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 1 with resisting a public officer.
Sandy Strickland, 60, of 16 Trailor Park Lane in Sparta, was charged on Jan. 1 with assault inflicting serious injury, assault to individual with disability, break/enter to terrorize or injure.
James Wyatt Davis, 25, of 126 Skeet Club Road in High Point, was charged on Jan. 2 with weapons offense-free text, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., possession of open container/consuming alcohol in passenger area, and injury to personal property.
Dale Scott Webber, 48, of 1145 Beech Mountain Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 2 with kill animal by starvation (three counts).
