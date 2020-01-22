The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kent Kennedy Cheek, 35, of 107 Anty Lake Rd. in Shelby, was charged on Jan. 13 with extraditions from Polk County, Fla.
Adam Brock Craven, 37, of 992 Oldfort Sugar Hill Rd. in Old Fort, was charged on Jan. 13 with warrant for arrest for possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.
Mark Thomas Coats, 29, of 154 Vaill Case Ave. Apt. 4 in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 14 with second degree trespass.
Katherine Clair Yokubinas, 26, of 119 White Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Jan. 14 with felony probation violation.
Johnathan Blake Beam, 19, of 1174 Brooks Shell Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 15 with possession of marijuana greater than 0.5 to 1.5 oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Dustin Allen Miller, 31, of Rominger Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 15 with failure to appear for breaking and/or entering.
Christopher James Haught, 46, of 702 Issacs Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 16 with possession of methamphetamine, canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Angel Antonio Nieves, 37, of 216 Ivy Rd. in Newland, was charged on Jan. 18 with driving while impaired.
