The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Michael Leon Washington Jr., 24, of 411 Dark Hollow Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 16 with order for arrest for failure to appear for unsafe lane change, order for arrest for failure to appear for driving with license revoked not impaired rev, and order for arrest for failure to appear for T driving with license revoked not impaired rev.
David Anthony Wiseman II, 39, of 25 Katie Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged on March 16 with failure to pay child support.
Colby James Flynn, 24, of 547 Walt Clark Rd. in Newland, was charged on March 19 with felony probation violation.
Robert Allen Hornbuckle, 24, of 120 Old Hwy. 19E in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on March 19 with order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor interfering with electronic monitor device, order for arrest for failure to appear for possession of firearm by felon, and order for arrest for failure to appear for felony probation violation.
Michael Scott Eggers, 52, of 271 Winters Street in Elk Park, was charged on March 21 with assault by strangulation and assault on a female.
Jerimy Christopher Carico, 34, of 1960 Balm Highway in Banner Elk, was charged on March 22 with assault on a female and misdemeanor child abuse.
