The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Timothy Keith Dellinger, 49, of 2659 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 15 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev, operating a vehicle with no insurance, canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag, and maintaining lane control.
Morgan Edgar Huffman, 33, of 529 Jerry’s Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 15 with shoplifting/concealment of goods.
Jacob Allen Sheets, 30,of Pigeon Ridge Road in Yancey, was charged on Nov. 15 with felony larceny of a vehicle and failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation.
David Cheyenne Stinson, 40, of 153 Cliff Taylor Lane in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 15 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tammy Webb, 51, of 184 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 15 with second degree trespass.
Mary Margaret Brown, 36, of 195 Beech Haven Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 16 with probation violation.
Wesley Allen Thorpe, 40, of 57 Turtle Dove Dr. in Marion, was charged on Nov. 16 with failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for T driving while license revoked impaired rev.
Brittany Kay Turbyfill, 29, of 561 Turbyfill Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 17 with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., possession of methamphetamine, and order for arrest for failure to appear RO second degree trespass.
Andrew Benjamin Oglesby, 26, of 77 Bob Gragg Ln. in Newland, was charged on Nov. 18 with financial card theft and financial card fraud.
Mikaela Anne Phillips, 21, of 3950 Three Mile Hwy. in Spruce Pine, was charged on Nov. 18 with failure to appear for expired registration card/tag and failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Patrick James Benfield, 40, of 46 Earl Lane in Newland, was charged on Nov. 19 with failure to appear on the following charges: larceny after break/enter (two counts), breaking and/or entering, felony probation violation (three counts), injury to real property.
Michael Chad Haggie, 48, of 508 Elk River Road in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 19 for warrant for arrest for failure to register as sex offender.
Jason Edward Banner, 35, of 190 Seminole Street in Newland, was charged on Nov. 20 with second degree trespass.
Timothy Scott Pate, 53, of 21 Pine Cluster Lane in Pineola, was charged on Nov. 20 with driving while license revoked not impaired, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sabra Ann Hornbuckle, 37, of 160 Hoke Benfield Lane in Newland, was charged on Nov. 21 with misdemeanor probation violation.
Caitlyn Brook Charlton, 22, of 454 Mount Pleasant Ch. Road in Marion, was charged on Nov. 22 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misty Dawn Charlton, 47, of 1957 Dave Buck Road in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 22 with driving while license revoked not impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.