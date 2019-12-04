The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Greggory J. Dennis, 49, of 2504 I Rd. in Grand Junction, Colo., was charged on Nov. 25 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, mal conduct by prisoner throw, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., possession of marijuana paraphernalia, alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence, assault on a government official/employee and resisting a public officer.
Nicholas Daniel Hogue, 26, of 271 River Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 25 with failure to inform of new changes to online ID.
Cigi Marie Bailey, 34, of 135 Bird Street in Newland, was charged on Nov. 26 with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Amy Luisa Goode, 46, of 1612 Fall Creek Road in Purlear, was charged on Nov. 26 with assault with deadly weapon serious injury.
Caroline Gabriela Tatum, 23, of 2454 Bagwell Lane in Denver, NC, was charged on Nov. 27 with conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance.
Sean Edward Gray, 33, of 1392 Laurel Ford Road in Vilas, was charged on Nov. 30 with larceny of motor vehicle, break or enter a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen automobile.
Edward Donald Wright, 37, of 2455 Hwy. 70 West in Marion, was charged on Nov. 30 with resisting a public officer and communicating threats.
