The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Angie Cobbler Gonzalez, 45, of 203 Emerald Lane in Blowing Rock, was charged on Sept. 21 with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Richard Gordon Willis, 46, of 4630 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 21 with failure to appear for assault on a female.
Craigan Stan Wildcatt, 39, of 540 Moody Reed Street in Cherokee, was charged on Sept. 22 with failure to appear on felony.
Leslie Nicole Young, 49, of 1145 Beech Mountain Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 22 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tristin Fine Wright, 24, of 4426 Wildrye Drive SE in Southport, was charged on Sept. 23 with misdemeanor larceny (x3), misdemeanor larceny, and misdemeanor larceny.
Justin Lee Yates, 35, of 263 Parallel Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 24 with resisting a public officer.
Logan Dylan Buck, 31, of 181 Buck Creek Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Sept. 26 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on jail/prison premises.
Santiago Jimenez Martinez, 42, of 4804 N. Roan St. in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Sept. 26 with assault on a female.
Anival Barriorios Diaz, 27, of 314 E. Magnolia Rd. in North Wilkesboro, was charged on Sept. 27 with driving while impaired.
