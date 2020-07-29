The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Colby James Flynn, 24, of 547 Walt Clark Road in Newland, was charged on July 21 with failure to appear for felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and F-felony probation violation.
Amy Burchett Nimens, 66, of 918 Little Laurel Road in Boone, was charged on July 21 with driving while impaired.
Christopher Joseph Bentley, 23, of 1614 Elk Park Hwy. in Newland, was charged on July 22 with resisting a public officer.
Stephen Douglas Wilson, 55, of 1274 Powdermill Road in Newland, was charged on July 22 with second degree trespass.
Ashley Alaine Arney, 36, of 540 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on July 23 with hit and run/leave scene with property damage, driving with license revoked not impaired rev and no liability insurance.
Tammy Brady Isaacs, 53, of 78 Mountain Ridge Road in Newland, was charged on July 23 with possession of methamphetamine.
Caleb Michael Kidd, 24, of 238 Jonesboro Drive in Bluff City, Tenn., was charged on July 23 with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (two counts), possession of firearm by felon, and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Chellsey Marie Reed, 26, of 303 Sugar Top Drive Unit 2118 in Sugar Mountain, was charged on July 23 with felony neglect child abuse serious bodily injury.
John Thomas Ninninger, 58, of 152 Ice Plant St. in Elk Park, was charged on July 25 with assault on a female.
Jason Todd Pyatte, 44, of 179 Sugar Cove Lane in Newland, was charged on July 26 with felony probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.