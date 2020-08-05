The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Natasha Lynn Griffith, 38, of 444 Chestnut Dale Road in Newland, was charged on July 27 with possession of methamphetamine.
Baltazar Herrera Sanchez, 35, of 2264 Linville Falls Hwy. in Newland, was charged on July 27 with assault on a female.
Joey Drew Singleton, 56, of 57 Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on July 27 with PUR SELL ETC MV PART ALT ID.
Gordon J. Raymond, 29, of 351 Florida Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, was charged on July 28 with extradition/fugitive other state.
Susan Carpenter Mayberry, 41, of 502 Whitaker Branch Road in Newland, was charged on July 29 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Lee Falls, 52, of 210B Car Mol Dr. in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Aug. 2 with driving while impaired.
