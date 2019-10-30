The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Robert Lloyd Blair, 40, of 386 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 21 with failure to appear for failing to return property rented/purchased option.
Michael Wayne Brown, 34, of 1204 Mt. Pleasant Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 21 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, driving/allowing motor vehicle driven with no registration.
Brandon Tyler Durison, 20, 1682 Becka Lane in Newland, was charged on Oct. 21 with parole violation absconder.
Eric Van Jordan, 51, of 3633 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 21 with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon.
Thomas Dewey Taylor, 41, of 316 Snowshoe in Newland, was charged on Oct. 21 with injury to real property.
Myles Bradley Shaffer, 42, of 32 Ellis Oaks Dr. in Leicester, was charged on Oct. 22 with resisting a public officer.
Bethany Marie Teague, 36, of 1054 Horse Bottom Rd. in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 22 with failure to appear for misdemeanor stolen goods/property, misdemeanor shoplifting/concealment of goods, misdemeanor larceny, failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny, failure to appear for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Jody Keith Teague, 40, 1054 Horse Bottom Rd. in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 22 with failure to appear for felony possession of marijuana and felony probation violation.
Heath Allen Woody, 21, of 25 East Chestnut Lane in Montezuma, was charged on Oct. 23 with driving while impaired.
Traci Renee Haney, 43, of 1879 Sugar Mountain Road No. 1 in Newland, was charged on Oct. 24 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Van Jordan, 51, of 3633 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 25 with driving while license revoked.
Brian Jeffery Auten, 35, of 41 Elderberry Loop in Newland, was charged on Oct. 26 with driving while impaired.
