The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Julio Cesar Gomez, 24, of 140 Zells Dr. in North Wilkesboro, was charged on April 27 with warrant for arrest for third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Andrew McGee Porter Jr., 52, of 105 Upper Holiday Lane in Beech Mountain, was charged on April 27 with failure to appear for driving with license revoked not impaired rev (three counts).
Brandon Dion Johnson, 44, of 330 Fox Den Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged on April 28 with driving with license revoked.
Joshua David Adams, 37, of 2819 Old Jonas Ridge Rd. in Collettsville, was charged on April 29 with failure to appear for driving while impaired.
Marcus Wilcox Simmons, 23, of 28174 W. Hwy. NC 10 in Newton, was charged on April 29 with failure to appear for driving with license revoked not impaired rev and speeding.
Ricky Jewell Johnson Jr., 33, of 5200 Hwy. 105 in Banner Elk, was charged on April 30 with assault on a female.
Mitzi Gail Arrowood, 50, of 135 Turbyfill Road in Newland, was charged on May 1 with driving while impaired.
Ebiodo Mendoza Soto, 32, of 701 Church Road in Boone, was charged on May 2 with driving while impaired.
Troy Alexander Jackson, 43, of 117 Shagbark Rd. in Beech Mountain, was charged on May 3 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.