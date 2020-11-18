The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dakota Xavier Thomas Mynes, 20, of 281 Stonewalls Lane in Newland, was charged on Nov. 9 with consumption of alcohol by 19/20 year old.
Anthony Joseph Annick, 35, of 170 Harley Davidson Lane in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 10 with failure to appear for domestic violence protective order violation, and failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation.
Jorge Luis Dominguez, 30, of 731 Church Road in Boone, was charged on Nov. 10 with driving while impaired.
Justin Paul Harmon, 39, of 299 Jaynes Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 10 with failure to appear for driving with license revoked not impaired rev.
Blake Keynon Cordell, 28, of 811 Gist Road in Rock Hill, SC, was charged on Nov. 11 with larceny of dog.
Matthew Phillip Gragg, 25, of 66 Gragg Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 11 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of stolen goods/property, four counts of driving while license revoked not impaired rev, two counts of driving/allowing motor vehicle to be driven with no registration, two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, expired registration card/tag, three counts of fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, and expired/no inspection.
Dustin Ridley Harrison, 34, of 438 Prison Camp Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 12 with injury to personal property.
Hal Benjamin Hodgson, 18, of 785 Coffey Rd. in Linville, was charged on Nov. 12 with assault on a female.
Nick Logan Ward, 24, of North Cove in Linville, was charged on Nov. 12 with possession of methamphetamine.
Stacy Glen Black, 49, of 2866 Highway 81 in Fall Branch, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 13 with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving left of center, reckless driving to endanger, no operator’s license, aggressive driving, failure to heed light and siren, failure to maintain lane control, improper pass too close left, and felony hit and run with failure to stop for personal injury.
Connie McCall Foust, 62, of 206 Harry Drive in Morganton, was charged on Nov. 13 with driving while impaired and resisting a public officer.
Nicolas Alexandeer Busher, 40, of 105 New Yourk Ave. in Oak Ridge, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 14 with misdemeanor assault on a female.
Joshua Pennington Dellinger, 44, of 1584 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 14 with communicating threats.
Justin Levi Dellinger, 24, of 1584 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 14 with second degree trespass and communicating threats.
Stacey Ann Kolodziej, 54, of 105 New York Ave. in Oak Ridge, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 14 with simple assault.
Armando Susano Torres, 34, of 873 Spanish Oak Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 14 with simple assault.
David Robert Hellenthall, 59, of 900 Charter Hills Road in Beech Mountain, was charged on Nov. 15 with resisting a public officer and damage property-free text.
Shannon Edward Kirkpatrick, 48, of Avery High School Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 15 with burning personal property, two counts of second degree trespass, and resisting a public officer.
Jamie Todd Moore, 48, of 5296 N. US. Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Nov. 15 with driving while impaired.
