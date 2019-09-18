The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Christopher Dylan McClellan, 24, of 687 Hampton Creek Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Sept. 9 with failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Rhonda Rochelle Burrell, 32, of 577 James Church Road in Mocksville, was charged on Sept. 10 with shoplifting/concealment of goods.
Paisley Anne Henson, 27, of 9385 US Highway 19E South in Spruce Pine, was charged on Sept. 11 with misdemeanor larceny, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev and failure to appear for displaying an altered/fictitious/revoked driver’s license.
Matthew Christopher Loadman, 32, of 602 Woodlands Dr. in Linville, was charged on Sept. 11 with two counts of trafficking in marijuana and two counts of felony probation violation.
Jeremy Lee Bingham, 24, of 851 Curry Lane in Hendersonville, was charged on Sept. 12 with dis weapon occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, possession of marijuana greater than 0.5 oz. to 1.5 oz., and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
David Keith Miller, 25, of 200 Moss Hill Road in Boone, was charged on Sept. 12 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired and failure to appear for I-driving left of center.
Michael Lee Benfield, 42, of 651 Altapass Hwy. Apt. 3 in Spruce Pine, was charged on Sept. 13 with misdemeanor probation violation out of county.
Robert Felix Gunnoe IV, 54, of 140 Joe Green St. in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 13 with failure to appear for fail to work after paid, failure to appear for simple worthless check and failure to appear show cause.
Justin Levi Dellinger, 23, of 338 Brook Hollow Road in Boone, was charged on Sept. 14 with second degree trespass.
Phillip Denzel Lytle, 26, of 110 Craggy Street in Black Mountain, was charged on Sept. 14 with possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises and sell/deliver Schedule III controlled substance.
Beverly Melynda Roberts, 53,of 11 Blevins Road in Weaverville, was charged on Sept. 14 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
Hector Louie Cuadras, 44, of 163 Old Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 15 with second degree trespass and criminal contempt.
Marcus Allen Whisnant, 22, of 1414 Neighborly Pl. in Lenoir,was charged on Sept. 15 with failure to appear for assault inflicting serious injury.
