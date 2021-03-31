The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Melissa Marie Dellinger, 32, of 4484 Linville Falls Hwy. in Crossnore, was charged on March 22 with felony probation violation (two counts).
Ricardo Raul Elizondo, Jr., 40, of 172 Pepper Road in Reidsville, was charged on March 23 with driving while license revoked impaired rev (two counts), fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, driving/allowing motor vehicle to be driven with no registration, operating a vehicle with no insurance, expired/no inspection, felony possession of cocaine, and expired registration card/tag.
Michael Shawn Hartley, 47, of 9654 S. US Hwy. 19E in Spruce Pine, was charged on March 24 with failure to heed light and siren, resisting a public officer and reckless driving to endanger.
Christian Pritchard, 23, of 219 Fair Haven in Spruce Pine, was charged on March 24 with violation of court order.
Jason Todd Pyatte, 34, of 179 Sugar Cove Lane in Newland, was charged on March 24 with felony probation violation.
Joseph Michael Schwartz, 33, of 5112 Fallston Road in Shelby, was charged on March 24 with felony probation of cocaine, marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and felony possession of a firearm by felon.
Robert Lloyd Blair, 41, of 159 Joe Green Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 25 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by felon and simple assault.
Crystal Dawn Carpenter, 40, of 153 Bertie Street in Newland, was charged on March 27 with felony probation violation.
Robert Schiffhauler, 54, of 960 Forest ROad in Titusville, Fla, was charged on March 28 with warrant for arrest for first degree trespassing.
Nick Logan Ward, 24, of North Cove in Linville, was charged on March 28 with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Aaron Edward Williams, 28, of 289 Tester Valley Ln. in Banner Elk, was charged on March 28 with failure to appear for assault with disability and failure to appear for second degree trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.