The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harold Lee Ferguson, 53, of 229 Hillside Road in Mountain City, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 25 with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, and failure to appear for carrying a concealed gun.
Jacob Lloyd Fountain, 25, of 135 Bird Street in Newland, was charged with order for arrest for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, order for arrest for failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, order for arrest for failure to appear for simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, order for arrest for failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia, order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny, order for arrest for failure to appear for lar remove dest deact compo, and order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny.
Carl Johnson Gardner, 24, of 125 Arrowood Road in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 25 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Amelia Catherine Harrison, 35, of 273 Reid St. in Marion, was charged on Oct. 25 with second failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
David Brian Sparks, 45, of 4267 Bill Epley Ave. in Morganton, was charged on Oct. 25 with fictitious info to officer, impeding traffic by sitting, standing or lying, and resisting a public officer.
Chad Robert Ramsey, 36, of 1265 Salem Rd. in Hickory, was charged on Oct. 26 with failure to appear for injury to real property, failure to appear for injury to personal property, and failure to appear for disorderly conduct.
Andrea Pritchard Brewer, 55, of Pritchard Street in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 27 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, and two counts of aggravated possession of a controlled substance.
Jesse James-Allen Mead, 38, of 205 Davenport Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 27 with defrauding drug alcohol screen tests.
Wade Odell Webb, 58, of 63 Haggie Holler Ln. in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 27 with second degree trespass.
Danny Lynn Cordell, 37, of 220 Cordell Street in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 28 with uttering forged instrument.
Gregory Allen Powell, 32, of homeless, was charged on Oct. 28 with second degree trespass.
Fritzie Barber Goins, 54, of 926 Trim Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 29 with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Amber Latisha Klatt, 36, of 684 N. Skeenah Road in Franklin, was charged on Oct. 29 with assault of a government official/employee and malicious conduct by prisoner throw.
Keri Lynn Triplett, 37, of 185 Presnell Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 29 with intoxicated and disruptive and simple assault.
Pete Tommy Walker, 37, of 4204 Waggoner Road in Carthage, MS, was charged on Oct. 30 with fugitive warrant/felony extradition of fugitive other state.
Vance James Storie, 42, of 675 Licklog Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 31 with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.