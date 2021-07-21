The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jacob Lloyd Fountain, 24, of 135 Bird St. in Newland, was charged on July 12 with injury to personal property.
Kandi Lynn Hubbard, 32, of 2334 Goose Hollow Rd. in Pineola, was charged on July 12 with dangerous dog unrestrained beyond property and cruelty to animals.
John Christopher Stout, 52, of 30 Oak Street in Newland, was charged on July 12 with driving left of center, driving with license revoked not impaired rev, and child support cash only.
Nichole Amber Webb, 33, of 184 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on July 12 with aggravated possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting/concealment of goods, and driving with license revoked not impaired rev.
Norman Wayne Carpenter, 56, of 119 Bald View Mountain Lane in Newland, was charged on July 13 with possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher James Haught, 48, of 702 Isaacs Branch Road in Newland, was charged on July 13 with domestic violence protection order violation.
Bailey Wayne Autry, 21, of 61 Snow Bird Lane in Linville, was charged on July 14 with probation violation.
Gavin Kristopher Beulin, 23, of 55 Claude Pyatte Road in Crossnore, was charged on July 14 with probation violation.
Johnny Lawson Bowman, 49, of 283 Robin Drive in Marion, was charged on July 14 with felony probation violation (two counts) and payment of child support.
Max Roswell Brown, 22, of 1429 Sugar Mountain Rd. No. 1 in Newland, was charged on July 14 with weapon offense-free text, and driving while impaired.
William Andrew Dugger, 31, of 34 Hopson Dugger Lane in Newland, was charged on July 14 with failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, and felony probation violation.
Cody Allen Metcalf, 29, of 130 Maltba Road in Newland, was charged on July 14 with probation violation.
Seth Michael Crane, 27, of 123 Rockledge Rd. in Wilmington, was charged on July 15 with second degree burglary, forgery of instrument, first degree burglary and larceny of motor vehicle.
Shelly Rouse Helms, 44, of 55 Claude Pyatte Road in Newland, was charged on July 16 with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Wayne Bruce, 44, of 19610 in Miami, Fla., was charged on July 17 with assault by strangulation, assault on a female and assault serious bodily injury.
Austin Eugene Burr, 31, of 45 Loral Fork Rd. in Vilas, was charged on July 17 with failure to appear for T-driving while license revoked not impaired and failure to appear for T-operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Keith Alan McLaughlin, 45, of 154 Sunset Circle in Elk Park, was charged on July 17 with misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
Justin Bradley Johnson, 33, of 331 Fox Den Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged on July 18 with T-driving while license revoked not impaired rev and T permitting operation of vehicle with no insurance.
Elliot Leavell, 20, of 225 Birch St. in Boone, was charged on July 18 with assault on emergency personnel.
