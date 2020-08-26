The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Adam Thomas Johnson, 34, of 446 Peaceful Haven Dr. in Boone, was charged on Aug. 16 with driving while impaired.
Rodney Howard Sanders, 55, of 1531 Royce St. in Morganton, was charged on Aug. 16 with failure to appear for possession of open container/consuming alcohol in passenger area and failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charlene Diana Adams, 38, of 1964 S. Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on Aug. 17 with attempted larceny and breaking and/or entering, and was charged on Aug. 18 with larceny of motor vehicle, breaking and/or entering (two counts), larceny after break/enter (two counts), and charged on Aug. 20 with probation violation.
Elisabeth Lynnette Buchanan, 28, of 200 Summer Haven St. in Newland, was charged on Aug. 17 with resisting a public officer.
Jacob Lloyd Fountain, 23, of 1229 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 18 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor larceny (two counts), possession of stolen goods, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Bernard Keith Harmon, 63, of 1176 US 321 Hwy. N in Sugar Grove, was charged on Aug. 19 with failure to appear for driving while impaired, failure to appear for driving with license revoked/no inspection, failure to appear for reckless driving wanton disregard no registration.
Albert Knisley, 67, of 632 Turbyfill Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 19 with failure to appear for domestic violence protection order violation.
John Herbert Shuffler, 50, of 4897 Lakeview Acres Road in Valdese, was charged on Aug. 19 with order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stacy Marie Hopson, 27, of 1588 Pigeon Roost Rd. in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 20 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.
Thomas William Moody, 29, of homeless, was charged on Aug. 20 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.
Deanna Lee Rabon, 55, of 621 Old Mill Rd. in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 20 with order for arrest for failure to appear for T-no operator’s license.
Vanessa Taylor Teems, 57, of 500 Mill Timber Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 20 with possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and felony probation violation.
Hoke Jr. Benfield, 63, of 199 Hoke Benfield Lane in Newland, was charged on Aug. 21 with possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and felony probation violation.
Matthew Jay Crumley, 25, of 123 Crumley Ln. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Aug. 21 with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dakota Ray Hughes, 27, of 9 Weatherman Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged on Aug. 21 with driving with license revoked not impaired rev.
Joshua John Childers, 39, of 135 Bird Street in Newland, was charged on Aug. 22 with second degree trespass.
Jorge Guardian Hernandez, 36, of 104 Huskins Cir 115 in Spruce Pine, was charged on Aug. 22 with reckless driving to endanger, open container unfortified wine on property of county/city, driving left of center, driving while impaired, and possession/manufacturing fraudulent identification.
Eddie Arthur Jones, 53, of 308 Parker Hollow Rd. in Newland, was charged on Aug. 22 with second degree trespass.
Chad Morgan Yates, 45, of 145C Sugar Creek Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 22 with failure to appear for resisting a public officer and failure to appear for possession of marijuana.
Ryan Christopher Cook, 39, of 8903 Seacrest Drive in Kernersville, was charged on Aug. 23 with assault on a female.
Kelley Annette Wallace, 42, of 8903 Seacrest Drive in Kernersville, was charged on Aug. 23 with simple assault.
