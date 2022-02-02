The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Shala Devon Smith, 35, of 7276 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 24 with neglect/child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.
Matthew James Trivette, 36, of 7276 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 24 with neglect/child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.
Joshua James Marshall, 38, of 3406 Enola Rd. in Morganton, was charged on Jan. 25 with contributing to the abuse of a juvenile and willful failure to discharge duties.
Luis Alberto Sanchez, 27, of 228 Lonnie Henson Road in Vilas, was charged on Jan. 25 with contributing to the abuse of a juvenile and willful failure to discharge duties.
Michael Glenn Shook, 43, of 334 Old NC 181 Hwy. in Montezuma, was charged on Jan. 27 with cruelty to animals.
Mindy Anne Shook, 44, of 56 Cesco Lane in Newland, was charged on Jan. 27 with cruelty to animals.
Joshua Robert Mershimer, 35, of 104 Woodridge Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 28 with assault on a female.
Justin Carrol Ezelle, 43, of 120 Azalea Circle, Unit 2 in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 29 with resisting a public officer, injury to personal property and malicious conduct by prisoner throw.
Jerry Lee Bailey, 46, of 2121 Blevins Creek Rd. in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 30 with assault with deadly weapon serious injury.
Alexi Alexander Lope Cardena, 27, of 1751 Three Mile Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Jan. 30 with operating a vehicle with no insurance, no operator’s license, driving left of center, hit and run/failure to stop for property damage, and child not in rear seat.
Donna Harmon Carpenter, 58, of 153 Bertie St. in Newland, was charged on Jan. 31 with warrant for arrest for traffick in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.
Beverly Gwyn Harmon, 54, of 2021 Pigeon Roost Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 31 with traffick in methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Christopher John Stout, 53, of 57 Hanging Rock Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 31 with damage to personal property.
Nick Logan Ward, 25, of 153 Bertie Street in Newland, was charged on Jan. 31 with warrant for arrest for traffick in methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
