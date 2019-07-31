The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kristin Blair Keller, 38, of 497 Elk Street in Newland, was charged on July 22 with possession of methamphetamine and aggravated possession of a controlled substance.
Travis Wayne Scronce, 25, of 2933 Big Plumtree Creek Road in Newland, was charged on July 22 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Zachary Dwayne Webb, 30, of 529 Jerry’s Creek Road in Newland, was charged on July 22 with order for arrest for failure to appear for aggravated possession of a controlled substance.
Thomas Harrison Andrew Ford, 39, of 1821 Alfred Hartley in Lenoir, was charged on July 23 with driving while license revoked, breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter and possession of stolen goods.
Bobbie Jean Ledford, 39, of 2121 Blevins Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on July 27 with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for misdemeanor shoplifting/concealment of goods, failure to appear T-no operator’s license I-expired-no inspection, and failure to appear for misdemeanor shoplifting/concealment goods M-misdemeanor larceny.
Harold Timothy Cehen, 39, of 81 Wissper Ridge in Poke, was charged on July 28 with failure to appear for driving left of center and failure to appear for T no liability insurance.
Andrew Rhem Stubbs, 24, of 1422 Bokicket Court in Myrtle Beach, SC, was charged on July 28 with driving while impaired.
