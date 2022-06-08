The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office.All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Christopher Logan Carpenter, 24, of 190 Maltba Road in Newland, was charged on May 31 with order for arrest for child support.
Bianca Elizabeth Dimiao, 41, of 918 Crisp Drive in Marion, was charged on May 31 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amy Gentner, 49, of 003 Lakewood Dr. in Monroe, was charged on May 31 with simple assault.
Lee Evan Holleman, 50, of 3297 A Beech Mtn. Road in Elk Park, was charged on May 31 with felony extradition of fugitive other state.
Amber Latisha Klatt, 37, of 684 N Skeenah Road in Franklin, was charged on June 2 with assault on a government official/employee and malicious conduct by prisoner throw.
Jessica Ann Markland, 38, of 454 Linville Street in Newland, was charged on June 3 with failure to appear for possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
William Ray Justice, 64, of 468 Little Elk Road in Newland, was charged on May 4 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev, driving/allowing vehicle driven with registration/plate not displayed, and failure to burn headlamps.
Deborah Lynn Smith, 64, of Horney Road in Hampton, Tenn., was charged on June 4 with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Logan Edward Winegar, 31, of 205 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on June 4 with possession of methamphetamine.
Elisabeth Lynnette Buchanan, 29, of 200 Summer Haven St. in Newland, was charged on June 5 with misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor assault on a government official/employee and parole violation.
Stephen Brian Gragg, 41, of 446 W. Mitchell St. in Newland, was charged on June 5 with resisting a public officer and order for arrest for failure to appear for RO injury to real property.
Heidi Regina Phillips, 40, of 6476 Lostkey Dr. in Connelly Springs, was charged on June 5 with driving while impaired.
Luke Trivette, 30, of 7272 Old Beech Mtn. Road in Elk Park, was charged on June 5 with order for arrest for failure to appear for RO possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
Nick Logan Ward, 25, of 153 Bertie Street in Newland, was charged on June 6 with driving while impaired.
