The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Carolyne Strickland McGee, 63, of 21 Gable Drive in Marion, was charged on Dec. 20 with 30 days of contempt.
Toney Lynn Craft McGee, 21, of 21 Gable Drive in Marion, was charged on Dec. 20 with failure to appear for misdemeanor assault of a female and criminal contempt 90 days.
Jordan Lee Thompson Gray, 32, of 1016 Sugar Mtn. Dr. in Sugar Mountain, was charged on Dec. 20 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Carrie Thompson, 60, of 91 Woodland Ct. in Spruce Pine, was charged on Dec. 22 with breaking and/or entering.
William Benjamin Ward, 29, of 1033 US Hwy. 321 N in Sugar Grove, was charged on Dec. 22 with assault serious injury (two counts).
Melissa Hicks Hampton, 58, of Old 19E Davis Street/140 Hopson St. in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 24 with misdemeanor larceny and felony probation violation.
Claudio Maximilano Machado-Viera, 40, of 605 Branch Way Ct. in Charlotte, was charged on Dec. 24 with assault on a female and injury to personal property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.