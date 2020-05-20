The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
John Tyler Holbrook, 25, of 303 Sugar Top Drive, Unit 2118 in Banner Elk, was charged on May 11 with F-INT child abuse serious bodily injury.
Paul Christian Anhalt, 38, of 1041 John Young Road in Lexington, was charged on May 12 with going armed to the terror of people.
Bill Wiley Burleson, 50, of 502 Whitaker Branch Road in Newland, was charged on May 12 with assault on a female and resisting a public officer.
Brittany Nicole Elliott, 28, of 725 Fox Road in Chuckey, Tenn., was charged on May 12 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Lance Reed, 42, of 2717 Roan Street in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on May 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gaudencio Rivera, 44, of 214 Hensley Lane in Boone, was charged on May 12 with driving while impaired.
Steven Wade Carpenter, 40, of 70 Cecil Lane in Newland, was charged on May 13 with order for arrest PV M-misdemeanor probation violation.
Rogelio Sanchez, 57, of 50 Old River Hill Lane in Spruce Pine was charged on May 14 with assault on a female.
Danny Lee Wright, 40, of homeless in Elk Park, was charged on May 14 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, F H I felony probation violation, order for arrest for failure to appear for driving with license revoked not impaired rev, and order for arrest for failure to appear for communicating threats.
Paul Brantley Lewis, 46, of 507 Linville Street Apt. 211 in Newland, was charged on May 15 with break/enter place of worship.
